Makes me shiver
parties and pies (1)
Warming …but more flurries
oliver shoes (1)
Update on MSP premiums increases/decreases
The only increases are to a couple under 65 that make more than $45,000/year and to a seniors couple that make more than $52,000. The rest have decreased – BC Government
Background Information:
There have been several media reports about some people and families having to pay increased MSP premiums beginning in January 2017. To understand the coming MSP changes it is important to remember the government has made two separate MSP premium announcements in 2016.
First, in Budget 2016, we announced changes to MSP that reduced MSP premiums. Whether you are paying less or paying more is based on your income and the make-up of your household. The chart below details how much less or more each type of household will pay. Note that nearly all categories here are seeing a decrease in their MSP premiums – while only two categories are seeing an increase (a couple with an income over $45,000, and a senior couple with an income over $51,000).
This change addresses a longstanding inequity in how premiums are calculated for couples. Previously, two-adult households paid less than two adults living separately – they paid $136 per month versus $150 per month.
Second, in September 2016, we announced that a planned 4% increase to MSP premiums for 2017 would not move forward because of the strength of the BC economy. Please note that this announcement is completely separate from the Budget 2016 announcement. Had we not made this second announcement, the 2017 MSP premiums detailed in the chart below would have been 4% higher in every category (except for those paying $0).
A link to the fact sheet can be found here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/more-british-columbians-quality-for-reduced-msp-premiums-in-2017
A link to the Premiums Assistance Calculator can be found here:
https://extranet.gov.bc.ca/forms/gov/health/msppa.html
Equipment for milfoil cleanup to be replaced
Subject: Milfoil Equipment Replacement Plan 5-Year Schedule
As one of its core services, the Okanagan Basin Water Board provides milfoil control in valley lakes on behalf of local governments. The program uses large machinery to remove aquatic weed material during the summer, and to de-root the weeds during the winter months. The program prioritizes public beach areas, boat launches and marinas, recognizing the value of these areas to our local economy and way of life. In recent years, increased development has led to more calls for milfoil control, while more stringent environmental regulations have decreased treatment timing windows and overall control flexibility.
In 2016, the OBWB adopted an asset management plan for the milfoil program, and a 5- year equipment replacement plan for 2017-2022 (see following page). Our asset management plan uses significantly longer anticipated equipment lifespans than those recommended by the B.C. Ministry of Finance, because of our successful history of repair and maintenance. The plan identifies the minimum annual reserve budget to meet the needs of the milfoil program to maintain a consistent level of service. All assets will be purchased using capital reserves, with no borrowing. The plan accounts for 3% annual inflation.
Major equipment purchases of the OBWB are subject to approval of the Regional Districts, and this plan will serve to streamline that process for the next 5 years by pre-approving all major equipment purchases over that period. Individual equipment purchases within the plan will be subject to a procurement process, including requests for multiple bids or proposals, and final approval by the OBWB Board where necessary in accordance with the OBWB purchasing policy.
Requested Resolution:
THAT the RDOS Board approves the OBWB 5-year Asset Replacement Plan as presented.
Keremeos – concerns about policing model
a. Letter from Village of Keremeos – December 16, 2016
b. Letter from Lower Similkameen Indian Band – December 12, 2016
RECOMMENDATION
THAT the Regional District provide a letter of support to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band/Village of Keremeos request for additional policing in the Keremeos, BC Detachment.
To be debated Thursday at RDOS meeting in Penticton.
Background:
The Keremeos Detachment falls under the Provincial Contract for policing. It serves Keremeos, Olalla,
Cawston and Ashnola. It includes four Members with the senior officer being corporal in rank.
Analysis:
Rural policing in British Columbia falls under the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. The
Provincial Police Service Agreement between the Province and Canada makes the RCMP British Columbia’s provincial police force with a responsibility for “Detachment Policing”. Detachment policing serves municipalities with populations fewer than 5,000 and unincorporated areas.
The Regional District has approached the Solicitor General previously regarding a concern that our
citizens in the South Okanagan are under-served with little acknowledgement. The Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Village of Keremeos have recently expressed concern about the lack of service, turnover and unavailability of members in the Keremeos Detachment. Safety is a quality of life issue and the Regional District should add it’s support to the Village and LSIB in their efforts to address this ongoing, deteriorating service.
Manfred Bauer, Mayor of Keremeos: Related to the Keremeos detachment’s issue with staff unavailability to take calls, Keremeos sometimes experiences unacceptably long response times. Last month, a Keremeos couple waited 65 minutes for a Constable to wake up and travel from Naramata in response to a young man “aggressively crashing” against their front door at 2:30 a.m. The homeowner was so distraught after waiting 65 minutes for help that she needed care from paramedics.
Keith Crow, Chief Lower Similkameen Indian Band: My community has concerns about the lack of services when calls are made for policing. This is caused in part by the high turnover at the detachment and directly impacts our community.
Kids back to school – drive with care
Property assessments rise – info at the click of a button
2017 Property Assessments
The new updated property assessments for 2017 will be released on January 3, 2017.
2017 Assessment Notices will be mailed to property owners during the first week of January. Property assessments will be based on market values as of July 1, 2016.
A 1000 sq. ft. town home built 1993 in Oliver is up $34,600 over last year (more than 18%)
Live Link
Frost and a spider web – Edwin Dukes
Above Vaseux – posing for Dave
New Years resolution? – lose some weight!
Rural report with Laird Smith
benefits (2)
Lakeside Travel – Italy……..yes !!!
Reflecting – George Fraser
1946* stands out in my mind for a couple of reasons. First, it was the year that my father, mother and I moved into the historic Haynes house. My father, along with my grandmother, grandfather and his sister Peggy, had moved into it in 1917. My father was 9 years old at the time, and he lived in that house until he went away to UBC in 1928. My grandparents continued to live in the house until 1946, when they moved to another house in Osoyoos, and my family moved in and operated the orchard.
The second reason that 1947 was a significant year is that I entered grade 7, and since the Osoyoos School (now the town office) at that time was an elementary school, it meant being bussed to Oliver. For grades 7, 8 and the first part of 9, we were housed in what was known as the ’41 building. The first school bus we rode on had wooden seats which ran from the back of the bus to the front. Interesting movement of bodies occurred whenever an unexpected slow down or stop was made by the driver. Grade 7 bodies, being naturally smaller than older student’s bodies, got moved along those bench seats quite frequently. Buses changed: the school changed as well, as in the fall of 1948, we were able to move into the brand new Southern Okanagan High School. I think it was in the early 50’s that the present Sonora Centre was built as the Elementary School, and it eventually expanded to include grade 10, while 11’s and 12’s were bussed to Oliver. The present High School was built in the early 80’s.
Going to Oliver to school was really a positive experience. It was a good first step in learning to be independent; we met new people and made new friends. Our age group benefitted from making a small step out into the world. Later, the same benefits were available only to grades 11 and 12, but I feel that is was still a good experience.
Growing up in Osoyoos back then was a lot different from the way it is now. Osoyoos back then was a lot different from what it is now. Everybody knew everybody and it was truly a community in every sense of the word. But it allowed us a sense to freedom that kids don’t have these days. It was a growing agricultural area, and the concept of tourists was unknown. It’s a little unfair to make too many comparisons, because WW2 influenced our daily lives, with food rationing, gas rationing, etc. But one memory is worth commenting on: in those days, if you were outside, and a vehicle went by on the gravelled highway, you knew whose it was just from the sounds! Now, as a consequence of the 1948 flood, the bridge was replaced, the roadway raised and paved; the traffic is now endless and we even have the traffic light, and we don’t recognize even the appearance of local traffic.
We had lived in a few of the houses that are on the lake on the south side of “motel strip” until that aforementioned move to the Haynes house in 1946. That house took a few years of planning and building, and was completed in 1882. Looking at it now, it is impossible to tell that its first story is built of logs that were placed on a stone foundation. Any lumber that was used, primarily for the second floor, was floated down the Valley from a sawmill just south of Kelowna. It was a great place for a young boy to grow up in. There was lots of room, as it was just over 1900 square feet. The second floor, really more of an attic, had four rooms and they were used as play rooms and storage rooms. When the house was eventually sold, we were impressed by the sheer volume of interesting items that both my grandparents and parents had put up there. In the years I lived in it, from 1946 until 1959, I was always aware of its history. It was a delight to have 14 acres of orchard to roam in, and the unmown grass grew tall enough to provide settings for all sorts of child-invented games.
It was a change from where we had lived previously, since the houses were farther apart. But a newly acquired bicycle made short work of the distance back to the old neighbourhood, as did a small boat with a small inboard gas engine.
- see George’s comment below
- (this is a repeat of a story from about a year ago)
Is it just me – by Pat Whalley
Flashback to one of Pat’s earlier columns –
Is it just me or does everyone have bad luck with so called “Miracle” products?
Erma Bombeck once wrote that the grass is always greener, over the septic tank. I find the opposite to be true. We have a large septic field and, because of the depth of sand and gravel over the pipes, our ground drains rapidly leaving the grass permanently yellow and weedy. Most of the lawn is OK but the grass over the septic tank looks neglected and sad.
Last fall I decided I had had enough of the miserable looking area so I went to Canadian Tire, invested $300 cash and half an hour’s time, discussing the merits of various combinations of weed killer/grass fertilizer products.
Keeping an eye on the weather program, for a favourable long term forecast, I eventually spread my granules over the problem area. I then sat back and waited for Mother Nature to do her work.
Within ten days or so the weeds certainly began to look sick and died off, I looked forward to spring, when the new, lush crop of grass would appear. March, then April rolled around without much result but then, all of a sudden, the ground turned green and I had a wonderful crop of dandelion leaves and the resplendent gold of the cheerful flowers. Of grass, there was no sign.
I honestly do not mind dandelions. I pay good money to buy marigolds, which are very similar, so I am happy to have whatever pretty thing grows on my lawn. I have no conscience about decapitating them each week, with the lawn mower, but never actively go out to destroy them. One of my neighbours is fanatical about his lawn and is constantly waging war on his dandelions. He has special tools for the job and there never seem to be more than two of them allowed to grow, before he is out there, digging them up.
To me this seems a bit of a fool’s errand as he is surrounded by orchards, vineyards and us, who all have wonderful displays of the yellow beauties, followed by millions of white seed heads, bobbing about in the breeze and spreading themselves freely to one and all.
I was not unduly phased by the sight of dandelions in my, supposedly, weed free environment but I was not thrilled to find that I didn’t have one single blade of grass. The expensive stuff, I had so diligently applied, was supposedly a weed and feed and, to my mind, it had done neither. Well, technically, it had fed the weeds but this was not my aim. My visions of a “Home and Garden” type lawn were not to be.
Determined to have some weed-free greenery outdoors I set to with rake and gloves and pulled out the dandelions, raked the ground well, bought some nice top soil and raked in new grass seed. Not just any old, cheap stuff but what was advertised as “golf green” quality.
For the next month I gently watered the new seeds, chased the cat away when she decided it looked like a nice place for a litter box, and generally cosseted the area along.
Well here we are, it’s the middle of summer and I can sit and watch the newly grown crop of dandelions and other weeds that came up, along with a bit of grass. They grow so well that I have to mow that area twice as often as the untreated lawn.
I figure that with the weed and feed granules, the top soil, the extra water going through the meter and the new seed, not to mention my time and energy, this new crop of dandelions cost us about $500.00. No way am I going to waste that size of an investment so, if anyone is looking for some good quality plants, just give me a call and I will sell you some, at a reasonable price. I do not mind sharing, after all, I have such a great crop.
Back to – school and regular work routines… getting colder
Latest Banner – Brian Fry
Thanks
socs (1)
Seeking a legal secretary
Legal Secretary
Well established single practitioner law office in Osoyoos requires a competent, friendly person with:
- Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to multi-task
- Computer literacy in Word, Excel, Adobe
- Familiarity with Conveyancing, Wills and Estates, Corporate Law.
Position starts April 11, 2017. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send your resume and references to:
Applications must be received by March 1, 2017.
We thank all applicants for their interest in this position but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
All the best
soap (1)
Are premiums rising?
A planned four per cent hike to Medical Services Plan premiums is dropped as the province starts to spend a larger-than-expected budget surplus.
“You’ll see numbers and the surplus is up considerably,” said Finance Minister Mike de Jong. “You’ll recall in the budget there was a scheduled further increase for MSP premiums for Jan. 1 of four per cent. That’s not going to happen. There will be no change.”
The move means a monthly MSP premium rate for an adult will remain at $75, instead of rising $3 to $78 on Jan. 1.
Those rates for those on premium assistance will drop an additional four per cent from what was planned, said de Jong.
Is there anything really *new on the National Park issue?
Slow news day and others want to update you so…..
” ODN: Can’t really add much. Still waiting on the Province. Talks are still continuing with Parks Canada but the 4 conditions* are the sticking point. I still have hope that Parks Canada will be interested in some “out of the box” partnership with First Nations and the Province and while talks haven’t been positive so far they are continuing. Staff is working very hard at a solution that combines Conservation and Tourism that will address all the points raised in the discussion documents. Still hoping for some positive steps forward by the end of January. ” – Linda Larson, MLA
Existing use of land to continue:
- Hunting
- Fishing
- Ranching
- Helicopter Training
Linda Larson at recent RDOS meting as told by the Penticton Western:
Time for play…. in the snow
pur zen (1)
Flashback – lots of snow
Yes we publish photos
Two today – one local and one from far away
2016 last sunset in Florida followed by snow golfing at Fairview Mtn.