Yup – sounds good – can I take off the mask?

“British Columbia has some of the highest levels of immunization for Dose 1 in the world – something we can be incredibly proud of – and we have the ability to push that even higher.

“If you haven’t yet had a chance to book your first dose, please take a moment to do that today. Equally important, encourage those around you to do the same. Many locations are offering extended hours and mobile clinics to make it as easy as possible for you and your loved ones to take this important step.

“Getting fully immunized is the best way for us to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. It is how we protect our family and friends, the people at our favourite store or local theatre, as well as the communities we want to visit this summer.

“As we continue with BC’s Restart plan, vaccines are the pathway for us to safely travel and resume our important social connections. Let’s ensure we’re all doing our part and encourage everyone around us to do the same.”