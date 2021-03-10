Your land rights ?

At its meeting of August 6, 2020, the following Director’s Motion was carried by the Regional District Board:

THAT the RDOS Board apply Environmentally sensitive development permits (ESDPs) to only Subdivisions and rezonings; and further,

THAT Staff report back to the Board on the options to make ESDPs more effective at Subdivisions and rezonings; and further,

THAT ESDPs should in no way prevent or discourage residents from firesmarting their properties according to the firesmart principles.

At its meeting of September 3, 2020, the August 6, 2020, Motion was debated and carried by the Regional District Board.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys have some of the most endangered habitats in Canada and are home to large numbers of species at risk. For some species this is the only place in Canada where they are found.

Using mapping generated through the Keeping Nature in our Future biodiversity strategy, the Regional District has established Development Permits for environmentally sensitive areas in the south Okanagan.

ESPDs are used to minimize the impact of development on the natural environment and generally apply to areas and activities on privately held lands outside of the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). ESDPs are usually required prior to any disturbance of land or vegetation and it is best to contact the RDOS as early in your planning as possible.

When there is an application for an ESDP, authority to approve such applications has been delegated by the Regional District Board to staff. The DP process requires an application fee, completed application form and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or Rapid Environmental Assessment (REA) completed by a qualified environmental professional (QEP).

