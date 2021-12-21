“You can’t make this up” – says Princeton RCMP

December 9th

Three men spotted at Shannon Lake – west of Princeton with a stolen trailer loading and stealing many thousand of dollars worth of motorized vehicles. A third trip from Hope to Princeton

The owner witnessed the thieves returning to his home, with a pickup truck pulling his trailer, apparently intent on making away with more – a $40,000 side-by-side

The three were arrested when police arrived

Mounties were able to recover about $55,000 of the stolen property

One of the three people arrested after the heist, was released from the Princeton detachment, then reportedly scammed a customer at the local Chevron station out of $100 to get back to Hope

He later posted a thank you for that kindness on a community Facebook page, added Sgt. Rob Hughes.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Hughes said.