There’s no surer sign that spring is almost upon us than the resumption of curbside pickup of yard waste. Town of Oliver pickup dates below:

There will be collection days in March: Friday the 9th and Monday March 13.

More dates to be announced and the plan for rural areas – we are checking on.

Residents to ensure only plant materials, like branches, leaves and grass clippings, go into carts, and that contents are placed inside loosely so the carts empty properly into trucks.