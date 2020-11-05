WOW – moving forward

Women of Oliver for Women

WOW Society members are dedicated to carrying on with our activities, even in these challenging times. Board of Directors was elected recently for the upcoming year:

President: Sheryll Matheson

Vice President: Eileen Hill

Treasurer: Barbara Zapf

Secretary: Gail Blayney

Director: Diane Worth

After five years as President, Diane Worth (on the right) passed on the President’s gavel & pin to the new President, Sheryll Matheson.

As COVID-19 has presented challenges to our usual activities, the objectives for the year were set to be creative in how WOW will continue to support its mission statement – To enrich the lives of women and children in our community and beyond. These include new and innovative ways to fund raise and participate in volunteering opportunities to continue to support our community. Keep an eye on our Facebook page as virtual events will be coming in the near future.

WOW meets the 4th Tuesday of the month, from September to May. WOW encourages any ladies who are interested to join up and support your community.