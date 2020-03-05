World Neighbours – program explained

Edwin Escoto, visitor from Honduras

World Neighbours Canada Society (WNCS) is a small non governmental organization (NGO) based in Oliver that works in 3 of the most impoverished areas of the world. We are just finishing a 5 year project with Global Affairs Canada (GAC) that has done projects in Nepal, Burkina Faso and Honduras.

In Honduras, where WNCS has worked for the past 30 years, our partner NGO is Vecinos Honduras (VH) and the head of VH is Edwin Escoto. Since 2009 Edwin has helped build Vecinos Honduras into a leading NGO promoting rural development and agroecology.

Edwin is coming to Oliver and is speaking to supporters and the general community. His talk and discussion will take place at Thursday March 12 – Christ the King Catholic Church in Oliver, at 7 pm.

There is no charge, all are welcome and if you would like to come, bring a friend along. This is a wonderful opportunity to see what ground level, basic village development work looks like and to ask questions of a person who does this work successfully every day.