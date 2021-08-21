Work on Station Street – north of Bank Avenue to proceed

• THAT Council award the Station Street Reconstruction project to H&M Excavating Ltd.

for $1,376,600.93, or

RECOMMENDATION:

Staff recommend awarding the contract to H&M Excavating Ltd.

RECOMMENDATION IMPLICATIONS:

There was only one bid but the contractor is more than capable of doing the proposed work in

the project from previous project experience with the Town of Oliver.

Financial: There are four separate budget components to the Station Street PH 2 project that TRUE Engineering have broken down in the attached recommendation to the Town.

Below is the Town’s overall approved budgets which includes

Construction and Engineering/other costs from original estimates during budget deliberations:

• Station Street PH2 (General Budget) – $1,004,000

• Storm Pipe Upgrade (General Budget) – $303,000

• Station Street PH2 Sewer Upgrades (Sewer Budget) -$325,000

• Station Street PH2 Water Upgrades (Sewer Budget) -$160,000

Total Town budget for project is $1,792,000.

H&M Excavating Tender Bid $1,376,600.93.

Estimated remaining Engineering, Geotechnical and materials testing Project costs for design and project management

• Engineering Design Costs to date $35,124.40

• Estimated Engineering & other costs for the remainder of project $55,000

• Total $90,124.40

Total Estimated project costs are estimated $1,466,725.33 which is approximately $325,274.67 under the total budget.

BACKGROUND:

H&M Excavating Ltd. is currently working on our ‘Gallagher Lake Siphon Repair’ project and are

close to wrapping up most of the work for this year in a couple of weeks. They would then

mobilize their crews to the ‘Station Street Reconstruction’ project if the project is awarded to

them. So far, staff and our Consultants have had very few issues and with this large scale

project and they have been doing a great job to date which should transfer over to this new

project.Station Street PH2 and the Storm Pipe Upgrades should commence early September and

continue into early November. Staff would have to work on scheduling if awarded and after

consulting our Engineers, they are confident the work will be completed this year.