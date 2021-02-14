Update – Winning Kraft Hockeyville could help save our arena

It is there folks – keep trying !!!!!!

Oliver friends! Can you contribute two minutes of help that could make a humungous difference for our little town?

THE PROBLEM:

The Oliver & District Arena is on its last legs. The brine lines under the floor that keep our ice frozen have been breaking a few at a time for the past five years. If the lines fail, the arena will need to be shuttered – possibly forever – since the cost of immediate repairs may be too big a burden for our little town to carry.

HOPEFULLY PART OF THE SOLUTION:

Each year, the Kraft Hockeyville contest awards $250,000 of arena upgrades to one lucky Canadian town. We want Oliver to be the Kraft Hockeyville winner this year!

HERE’S HOW:

Between now and Feb 14th, we need Oliver to rally around nominating the Oliver & District Arena. It’s so simple and quick! It’s simple and quick: visit

and click on ‘find my arena’. Then, follow the links to show your support for the Oliver & District Kraft Hockeyville nomination.

Here’s what your efforts will earn towards our application:

Submit your own story about why our arena is great: +10 pts

Share on Twitter using the ‘share’ button: +5 pts

Add photos or videos of our arena: +3 pts each

Add a note to someone else’s story or photo: +1 pt

Add an emoji to someone’s story or photo: +1 pt

YOUR HELP MATTERS:

Our arena is more than a building: it’s where community is built. For 51 years, thousands of kids have strapped on skates, stepped onto our ice, and learned to love the game because of the Oliver & District Arena. If we all invest just a couple minutes to rally around Oliver’s Kraft Hockeyville application, we have the chance of earning dollars towards keeping our well-loved arena open. Every dollar raised towards the necessary repairs brings the dream of having the Oliver & District Arena stay open for decades to come closer to reality.