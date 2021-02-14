Update – Winning Kraft Hockeyville could help save our arena

It is there folks – keep trying !!!!!!
Oliver friends! Can you contribute two minutes of help that could make a humungous difference for our little town?
THE PROBLEM:
The Oliver & District Arena is on its last legs. The brine lines under the floor that keep our ice frozen have been breaking a few at a time for the past five years. If the lines fail, the arena will need to be shuttered – possibly forever – since the cost of immediate repairs may be too big a burden for our little town to carry.
HOPEFULLY PART OF THE SOLUTION:
Each year, the Kraft Hockeyville contest awards $250,000 of arena upgrades to one lucky Canadian town. We want Oliver to be the Kraft Hockeyville winner this year!
HERE’S HOW:
Between now and Feb 14th, we need Oliver to rally around nominating the Oliver & District Arena. It’s so simple and quick! It’s simple and quick: visit
www.krafthockeyville.ca
and click on ‘find my arena’. Then, follow the links to show your support for the Oliver & District Kraft Hockeyville nomination.
Here’s what your efforts will earn towards our application:
Submit your own story about why our arena is great: +10 pts
Share on Twitter using the ‘share’ button: +5 pts
Add photos or videos of our arena: +3 pts each
Add a note to someone else’s story or photo: +1 pt
Add an emoji to someone’s story or photo: +1 pt
YOUR HELP MATTERS:
Our arena is more than a building: it’s where community is built. For 51 years, thousands of kids have strapped on skates, stepped onto our ice, and learned to love the game because of the Oliver & District Arena. If we all invest just a couple minutes to rally around Oliver’s Kraft Hockeyville application, we have the chance of earning dollars towards keeping our well-loved arena open. Every dollar raised towards the necessary repairs brings the dream of having the Oliver & District Arena stay open for decades to come closer to reality.
Comments
Carolyn Madge says
It is a little vague. Go to the official Kraft Hockeyville 2021 website, not Facebook or Twitter. Once there, register so you can show your support for the Oliver Arena. Up in the top menu on that page there is a link that says “How It Works”. Click on that and you’ll see that this current time frame ends today, the next phase is the selection of the finalists and the actual voting is not until April 9 and 10.
Lynne thompson says
Tried very hard to submit anything I believe I registered our Arena but can go no further I am confused..and on Valentines. 💝
Dorothy Taylor says
Did check to vote for Oliver and could not find it on the list of arenas.!
Paul Eby says
I guess that would be great IF one had a twitter account.
Publisher: where is the reference to twitter? Ok did find links you can share – facebook and twitter.
I did find the site and a number of Oliver entries – on the search use Oliver or Oliver and District