Wine Centre Study to receive funding from ETSI-BC*

Communities in the Southern Interior of BC have some much-needed good news to cap off a year which has brought its share of hardship for this part of the province. The Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC) has just awarded over $620,000 in funding to support 23 projects that will help build and diversify the region’s economy, as part of its Fall Funding Intake. Over $3 million has been awarded to projects worth almost $8 million.

Oliver Wine Centre Feasibility Study

Rationale: Despite its current “Wine Capital” brand, there is very little wine-related programming or economic activity in Downtown or the Town of Oliver (i.e., no tasting rooms, limited wine sales, limited wine events or attractions). With the large number of wineries in the area (39 are in the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association) and artisan food and beverage producers (value-added agricultural products, beer, cider, juices, etc.) combined with a growing regional and global agri and culinary tourism sector, a wine centre or equivalent could be a viable attraction. There is the potential to broaden its scope as a food and wine centre, which could make such a centre a unique destination in the larger Okanagan area. With a growing interest in traditional, Indigenous foods, there is an additional opportunity to involve Osoyoos Indian Band in an initiative.

Overview: Wine Centres are often a primary destination for visitors to wine-growing regions. They are often billed as the starting place for a local tour or as the one-stop option for tourists who do not have time to visit each local winery. Wine Centres represent all local offerings and can include tasting rooms, dining, museums and galleries, classes, multi-purpose event space, and other related activities. Typically, a kitchen facility and tasting area provides opportunities for visiting vintners and chefs to present and pair wines and foods and for classes. Some centres include office space for local winery organizations, which in this case could include the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, and could provide additional venue/event space for Festival of the Grape, Winter in Wine Country Festival and the Half-corked Marathon. A feasibility study would examine the market potential, location requirements and options, local interest, and the business case for a Wine Centre. Project examples include the Niagara Wine Visitor and Education Centre, Oregon Wine Education Centre and the BC Wine Information Society Sensory Centre at Okanagan College. Project to last 6-8 months

History and Structure of ETSI*

On February 27, 2006 the Government of British Columbia passed the Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust Act, which established SIDIT, a not-for-profit corporation created to administer a $50 million one-time endowment intended to support investment in the economy of the Southern Interior of BC.

Governance of the Trust is carried out by a 13-member Board of Directors. Four Directors are appointed by each of two Regional Advisory Committees (RACs), which represent the Columbia- Kootenay and Thompson-Okanagan regions of the Trust’s territory. Membership in the two RACs is limited to local government elected officials and MLAs from each region.

The remaining five directors, all of whom reside in the Trust territory, are appointed by the Provincial Government, through its Crown Agencies and Board Resourcing Office.

In March 2021, SIDIT changed its name to ETSI-BC, the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior. It continues to deliver on its mandate of helping build a strong and diversified economy in our region.