Windy – some precip

Special weather statement in effect for:

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

South Okanagan – including Penticton

South winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 may develop today.

Timeframe: Late this afternoon to late this evening.

Locations: West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Naramata Bench, Penticton.

Threat: South winds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts to 80.

Remarks: A robust cold front will move across the Okanagan Valley this evening bringing strong winds and some rain. The southerly winds will be the main concern as there is the potential for wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts to 80 km/h to develop this evening prior to the arrival of the cold front. Travellers across the Okanagan Connector are advised to be cognizant of strong cross winds over exposed areas of the highway during this time