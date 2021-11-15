Windy – gusts to 70 km/h

5:13 AM PST Monday 15 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

South Okanagan – including Penticton

Strong gusty winds today and tonight.

Wind: Gusting to 50 to 70 km/h.

Locations: Southwest interior, Boundary, 100 Mile.

Timespan: This morning to this evening.

Remarks: A low will develop over the BC interior this morning. Southerly winds are forecast to gust up to 50-70 km/h ahead of the low starting this morning. As the low moves into Alberta late this afternoon, winds will shift to the west or northwest, gusting to 50-70 km/h through this evening. Winds will ease tonight as the low moves further east.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.