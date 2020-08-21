Winds picking up speed – early…… in the day

Hard to find a source for this other than noticing the trees moving and bending over to the north.

Heavy winds dangerous to the fire scene near Penticton.

Weather forecast calling for thunder, lightning, winds and showers later today.

At 2pm – average wind speed 40 kmh and gusts to 63 kmh at Penticton Airport

BC Wild Fire Service says

Resources

• 132 firefighters

• 15 helicopters

132 firefighters are working on site today and are being supported by 15 helicopters and three water tenders shuttling water. They are working in conjunction with structure protection personnel and multiple fire departments.