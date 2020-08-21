Wind of some concern – a busy day ahead

Resources on Scene

2000 hectare fire

Christie Mountain – Ok Falls to Penticton – East side of valley

• 40 firefighters

40 firefighters are worked on site overnight and are being supported by two water tenders shuttling water. They are working in conjunction with structure protection personnel and multiple fire departments.

Crews have made great progress on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection.

An increased amount of structural protection teams will be stationed throughout the community starting Friday morning to perform assessments and proactively triage infrastructure.

This action is a precautionary measure to mitigate risk to homes in the area ahead of an approaching weather system that may cause challenging fire behaviour.

Source: Pix and story based on files from BCWS