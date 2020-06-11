Wind, hail and heavy rain possible – late this afternoon

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

Severe thunderstorms may develop south of the international border this afternoon and could move northward across the border late this afternoon or early this evening. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Source: Environment Canada