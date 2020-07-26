Willowbrook’s best kept secret

Will this sign survive the week

RDOS says it is set to lift the 2+ year boil water order with new features at the local domestic water utility

Date possible Wednesday July 29

Below pictures a new “chlorine contact” field where well water comes in contact with a disinfectant. Interior Health has not been happy with the testing of water for many years at Willowbrook.

In 2016 the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen assumed ownership and took over operations of the Willowbrook Water System. Numerous deficiencies have been identified in the system’s infrastructure and a master plan has been prepared to achieve the current standards for drinking water.

The Willowbrook Water System has been on a Boil Water Notice (BWN) since February 10, 2017 when a loss of positive system pressure occurred due to a power outage. Total coliform and background bacteria counts were being found sporadically in samples throughout the distribution system at that time.

Shortly after this BWN was issued, an assessment completed by the Interior Health Authority deemed that the water system source well and ground water were ‘Ground Water at Risk of containing Pathogens’ (GARP). Due to this classification, disinfection measures must be implemented in order to satisfy the requirements of the Drinking Water Protection Regulation.