Will Osoyoos go ahead with sub-regional compost pickup ?

OPTIONS

Option # 1 Organic Waste Collection Only – Council move forward with the curbside collection of organic waste only from residential properties within Town boundaries and that the materials be delivered to Oliver Regional Landfill. This will include the purchase of carts, kitchen catchers, and an

education program through the CleanBC Organic Infrastructure and Collection Program grant process

as well as the necessary collection service changes. The capital and operational commitments are as

follow and will need to be in place for a program start date of January 1, 2023.

Rate increase for capital contribution $57.90

Rate increase for service change $91.50

Option # 2 Automatic Side Load – Council move forward with an automated side load (ASL) collection

model for residential properties within Town boundaries with the organic materials being delivered to

Oliver Regional Landfill. This will include the purchase of carts, kitchen catchers, and education program funded through the CleanBC Organic Infrastructure and Collection Program grant process as

well as the inclusion of a general waste bins. The costs also include the necessary collection service changes. The capital and operational commitments are as follow and will need to be in place for a

program start date of January 1, 2023.

Rate increase for capital contribution $57.90

Rate increase for service change $101.50

Option # 3 Status Quo – Council continue to provide service levels as per our contract with WCC and

possibly look at increasing service levels upon renewal of our curbside collection contract in 2026. This

option is inconsistent with the policy directions and goals of the Regional Solid Waste Management

Plan and Town’s ICSP.

COUNCIL RESOLUTION

Should Council decide to move forward with the grant application, staff is requesting that the following

resolution be passed;

THAT staff submit an application for grant funding for Residential Organic Waste Curbside Collection

through the CleanBC Organic Infrastructure and Collection Program; and

THAT Council supports the project and commits its share ($83,903.33) of the project. And that Council authorize staff and signatories to draft and sign a support letter for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and District of Summerland for their CleanBC Organic Infrastructure and Collection Program grant application.