Will it stick?

ODN has been canvassing Indigenous friends in the SO and received one message this morning:

Greg Gabriel elected as new chief of the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) defeating present incumbent Chad Eneas and other challengers.

The election was held Monday.

Gabriel was the band administrator for many years and retired recently.

ODN does not have the vote count but would refer you to the Penticton Herald which has the story well documented.

PIB politics – lively to say the least with court challenges, elections overturned etc.