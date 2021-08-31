Wildfire of Note

Skaha Creek (K52739)

Last updated: Monday, August 30, 2021 at 6:14 PM

Discovered: Saturday, August 28, 2021

Size: 212.0 hectares

Status: Active

The fire is classified as Out of Control.

3:45PM Update: August 30

While working on the Skaha Creek wildfire (K52739), one of the Fireboss airtankers made a precautionary landing on Skaha Lake. It has since been beached so that engineers can investigate the issue. A reminder to please stay clear of this aircraft and all aircraft picking up water out of nearby lakes so they may continue to operate safely.

Update: August 30

The crews continue to work on the east flank with direct attack operations and will be working to contain all spot fires across Skaha Creek Road. Heavy equipment will work to build an indirect line on the west and north flanks. There are two heavy and two medium helicopters working the fire today. Skimmers and air tankers will continue to support the incident, if necessary.

There were 5 helicopters, 9 skimmers, and 3 airtankers supporting the ground crews yesterday. The skimmers were providing cooling action and airtankers were putting down lines of retardant. Heavy equipment worked along the west flank constructing guard and crews worked using direct attack method along the east flank. This fire is highly visible to Penticton, surrounding communities and Highway 97. There are no structures threatened at this time. The fire continues to be a low to moderately vigorous surface fire with visible open flame.