Wildfire grows in Apex area

Skaha Creek (K52739)

Last updated: Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 9:05 AM

Location: Approximately 6km southwest of Penticton

Discovered: Saturday, August 28, 2021

Size: 236.0 hectares

Update: September 4

The fire continues to be holding above the guards. Smoke will continue to be visible from the areas of active fire but there has been very minimal growth.

Significant progress has been made on the containment of Skaha creek wildfire. Guard construction and planned ignitions have helped secure the perimeter in areas on the west and east side of the fire. Guard construction is complete around the fire and crews are continuing to supply water to the edge of the fire with the extensive hose and pump systems for suppression activities. The arid nature of the location means that all water must be transported from valley bottom. Helicopters will continue to bucket throughout the fire to support ground crews, as required.

At this time, no Structure Protection equipment has been deployed or is necessary. BC Wildfire Service would like to remind the residents that FireSmart work begins at your own home. FireSmart homes and communities have a direct and positive impact on firefighting efforts. Visit the FireSmart BC website for information on how to help protect your home and your community from the threat of wildfire: www.firesmartbc.ca.

Evacuation Alert is in effect.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Penticton Indian Band Council for properties in Skaha Hills, Riva Ridge, Holiday Hills RV Resort, as well as in the PIB Lower Village south of Shingle Creek. For more information visit the Penticton Indian Band Council website at: www.pib.ca or call 250-493-0048 ext 216

Cause: Human

Resources

-53 Personnel (with an additional 13 arriving this afternoon)

-Incident Management Team

-11 Pieces of heavy

-9 Helicopters working on the Okanagan complex