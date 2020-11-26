Hear the whisper of the rain drops
Blowing soft against the window
And make believe you love me
One more time
For the good times
I’ll get along
You’ll find another
And I’ll be here
Kris Kristofferson
sung by the great Ray Price
,
Walt Hadikin says
A lot better than the the ” Covid Blues “