Who would you like to be honoured as ……..volunteers?

16th Annual Spirit of Oliver Awards – 2020 Nominees

For the past 16 years Oliver has recognized individuals and groups with awards to applaud the outstanding volunteer contributions that they make to our community. The difficult decision was made to again postpone the annual award event to follow the Province wide restrictions in place due to the COVID19 pandemic, as such the winners of the 2020 Spirit of Oliver awards will be announced at a later date.

The Spirit of Oliver Award Ceremony is normally held during Volunteer Week (April 18-24, 2021) in collaboration with Oliver Parks & Recreation. Although we are not able to gather to recognize all the nominees and make an announcement of the winners this week, we would instead like to recognize all

the individuals and groups that have been nominated for a 2020 Spirit of Oliver Award for the outstanding contributions that they make to our community.

2020 Spirit of Oliver Nominees

Desert Valley Hospice Society

Emergency Support Services

Front Line Health Workers (McKinney Place, South Okanagan General Hospital, Sunnybank Retirement Centre)

Janet Shaw

Jolanda and Louis Balog

Kelan Harty

Okanagan Gleaners

Sandra Hughes

Seventh Day Adventist Church

Vance Potter

Women of Oliver for Women

There are five categories for the Spirit of Oliver Awards: Individual Youth; Outstanding Community Group; Community Roots; Community Builder; and Individual Adult or Couple.