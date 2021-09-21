Who won the election ?

Meet the new government, same as the old government says the CBC!
Well not really the NDP won
Why? Jagmeet Singh ran the best campaign and gained two seats ??
Dick Cannings survived in South Okanagan Kootenay
Sean Taylor – back to the sign shop – you can run again in four years.
Analysis – surprised by Liberal vote in our riding . Taylor’s vote and Konanz vote could have overturned Canning’s success.
But? Could we put elections behind us. Finance the debt of Covid! Move on folks – we have work to do and lives to live.
Comments
Linda Venables says
The results could still change as there are thousands of mail in votes to count.
Publisher: Could or should? I get the idea you are hopeful for a change…..
Bob Graham says
the south okanagan numbers are interesting . I will guess that those who voted PPC or Green didn’t really think they would win the seat so it was a protest against the establishment, as a result we got more of the same. The total numbers against the NDP candidate were more than those for, so the majority of voters don’t like his representation.
Publisher: First past the post. The same way you got elected. lol. I was so confident of a Cannings victory I took down his sign four days ago. Beat your drum BOB!!! or is that……… turn on you siren ??