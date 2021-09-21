Who won the election ?

Meet the new government, same as the old government says the CBC!

Well not really the NDP won

Why? Jagmeet Singh ran the best campaign and gained two seats ??

Dick Cannings survived in South Okanagan Kootenay

Sean Taylor – back to the sign shop – you can run again in four years.

Analysis – surprised by Liberal vote in our riding . Taylor’s vote and Konanz vote could have overturned Canning’s success.

But? Could we put elections behind us. Finance the debt of Covid! Move on folks – we have work to do and lives to live.