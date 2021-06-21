Who? 1945- Rudy and his teachers

Credits Flicker

Keith Rajala

My good friend Julie Martiniuk (former owners of Stone Boat Winery) suggested I let you know that I have some old photos of Oliver Elementary School back in 1945.

I have included the grade 3 class from April, 1945 with the teacher June Lans who married Toivo Rajala and I am their son, Keith Rajala. I thought there’s got to be someone in that photo who is still in your area. I have no idea of any of the student names.

Feel free to use the picture in your paper if you so desire. I would just like being credited as the source of the picture.

I scanned the photo that my mom had kept. The photo was taken by J. Sunderwood from Penticton. At least that is what is printed on the back of the photo.

More to come – thanks Keith