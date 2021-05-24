Two questions – who sang ‘Crazy ‘and who wrote the song and lyrics?

VIRGINIA PATTERSON HENSLEY

(September 8, 1932 – March 5, 1963)

Thanks to Wikipedia for the picture

Between 1962 and 1963, Cline had hits with “She’s Got You“, “When I Get Through with You“, “So Wrong” and “Leavin’ on Your Mind“. She also toured and headlined shows .

In March 1963, Cline appeared at a benefit show in Kansas City . She boarded a plane along with country performers Cowboy Copas, Hawkshaw Hawkins and manager Randy Hughes.

Upon hitting rough weather, the plane crashed outside of Camden, Tennessee, killing all those on board.

Since her death, Cline has been cited as one of the most celebrated, respected and influential performers of the 20th century. Her music has influenced performers of various styles and genres.She has also been seen as a forerunner for women in country music, being among the first to sell records and headline concerts.

In 1973, she became the first female performer to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.