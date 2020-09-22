Who is running for the Liberal nomination?

It would seem that the Liberal Party of BC, like the NDP is starting to play hardball and both parties seem to indicate they do not want nominating meetings… they do NOT want democracy and they are about to scare away members from voting and financial support.

That is the message given to me this morning by local insiders.

On the Liberal Party of BC website – the following:

Oliver councillor, entrepreneur, and Chamber of Commerce president* Petra Veintimilla (Boundary-Similkameen)

* note the President of the Chamber is Greg Sol of Osoyoos with past president Alberto Veintimilla.

Petra has been named as the appointed Liberal candidate – not duly elected by party members.

Two other people had expressed an interest in contesting a nomination but now shut out.