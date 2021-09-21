Where is this?

September 21, 2021, 10:58 am
Capture by John Chapman
Paul Eby says
September 21, 2021 at 6:03 pm
Great photo John!
Carolyn Tipler says
September 21, 2021 at 5:55 pm
Absolutely love the picture John Chapman. Yes I think it is Meadow Lark Lane. You need to drive up there Jack the view is amazing from the top.
Richard Simmons says
September 21, 2021 at 2:45 pm
Right near cattle guard on black sage near rd 22 end. south of BO winery land
Publisher: Looks like the rd is grinded by someone – last time I was up that road it was not in the “grind”
Publisher:
Will let Chappie to answer
Larry Shannon says
September 21, 2021 at 1:27 pm
Meadowlark Lane?
Publisher: Where is that?? Ok found on the map – I await a Chapman decision
