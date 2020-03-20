When numbers start to confuse you?

In BC 17,912 people have been tested to see if they had Covid-19

In BC you do not get a test unless you demonstrate to a primary care giver of symptoms of concern

So far only 348 active files

minus 32 in hospital presently

minus 9 who have died

minus 301 in regions of the province – at home – in self isolation

Both the NorthHA and InteriorHA – non coastal BC has 7 percent of the cases or about 20

Most if not all deaths recorded in Vancouver – most at one care home in North Van

Most infections recorded from travellers and others returning home from foreign lands.