When is all of this going to stop?

“Lincoln Mckoen acknowledges that the allegations are well founded.”

Anglican Bishop at Kamloops has resigned.

A bishop who oversaw Anglican churches in the central Interior has tendered his resignation after sending “sexualized electronic communications” to another adult while in his capacity as a priest.

Archbishop Linda Nicholls, the primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, said that Lincoln Mckoen’s relationship with the church had been severed.

“Lincoln Mckoen has resigned from his diocesan episcopal ministry because of allegations received on May 27, 2021………. that on occasions when Lincoln Mckoen presented himself as a priest, bishop-elect or bishop he, by text and by images sent inappropriate sexualized electronic communications to an adult person.