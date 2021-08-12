What’s new out there on SOS National Park Reserve?

What’s Currently Happening?

1) Tripartite Committee negotiations continue

 Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parks Canada has continued to meet virtually on a regular basis with the Government of British Columbia and the syilx/Okanagan Nation, as represented by the Lower Similkameen and Osoyoos Bands, to advance negotiation of an establishment agreement.

 Delays in the process towards reaching an establishment agreement have occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2) Update meetings with local elected leaders Parks Canada and the Government of British Columbia continue to integrate community advice through meetings with the Area Directors of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, local municipal representatives, and other elected officials to respond to questions brought up on behalf of their constituents. Parks Canada confirmed:

 That there will be no expropriation of private lands; acquisition of private property will occur only on a willing seller-willing buyer basis.

 That provincial Crown lands within the working boundary of the proposed national park reserve, including the existing South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area, remain under the jurisdiction and management of the Province of British Columbia until the proposed national park reserve is established.

 That interim measures are in place to ensure that no new mineral claims are acquired on Crown lands within the proposed boundary.

 That commercial timber harvest within the proposed boundary is temporarily suspended until a decision is made on park establishment.

 That decisions related to Land Act applications and renewals must be reviewed by the Tripartite Committee. Parks Canada noted that management decisions (e.g. camping sites, allowable activities, fire and invasive species management, etc.) are not currently being discussed in negotiations, and would be explored in detail though an extensive management planning process with First Nations, local government and the public, should the proposed national park reserve be established.

Next Steps

Negotiations towards an establishment agreement for the proposed national park reserve will continue. All three parties – the Government of British Columbia, Parks Canada, and the syilx/Okanagan Nation – are required to approve and sign the final agreement in order to establish a national park reserve. The creation of a new national park reserve is a complex process and the Governments of Canada, British Columbia and the syilx/Okanagan Nation will ensure that the appropriate consideration and time is taken.

Meetings with local elected leaders, the Government of British Columbia, and Parks Canada will continue when new information is available, approximately three to four times a year.

Our thoughts are with the communities and all those impacted by the current wildfire season, on-going alerts and evacuations. Parks Canada is proud to contribute wildland fire management specialists to assist in managing the wildfires occurring in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba. Parks Canada recently deployed a 17-person Incident Management Team to support the BC Wildfire Service in managing the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire. It is with much gratitude that we thank all those who are on the frontlines fighting wildfires.