What’s new at the Okanagan Gleaners?



The Okanagan Gleaners, based in Oliver, BC are still doing well even with Covid restrictions. The Gleaners exists to transform produce that might otherwise be wasted into nourishment for the millions of the worlds hungry. We are grateful to our distribution partners who shipped over 12 million servings of soup mix in the year 2020. This would not have been possible without the partnership of our producers who donated over 2 million pounds of product to be dried, and our many volunteers who come to process vegetables and fruit.

Okanagan Gleaners is 100% donor and volunteer driven. Funds donated are used to operate our facility and allows us to continue our mandate to feed hungry people around the world.

For more information, check out our new website: www.okanagangleaners.com and join our Facebook group: Okanagan Gleaners.

With the projected increase in global poverty levels because of the pandemic, nutritional soup mixes produced by the Gleaners will be needed more than ever.

Thank you for your support.

Val Fenn, Promotions Chair.