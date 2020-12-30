What’s new at OCC?

No breakouts

No fires

Just a complaint from inmate Morgan Griffith at the Okanagan Correctional Centre at Oliver about the meals he was served and his desire to have kosher food.

His complaint went to the BC Human Rights Commission.

“While Mr. Griffith references his religion in his Complaint, the evidence before me on this application overwhelmingly supports that he has no reasonable prospect of establishing he has a sincerely held religious belief that requires he eat a kosher diet. It may be the case that Mr. Griffith sought a kosher diet for reasons sincerely connected to a religious belief, but it was incumbent on him to put that evidence forward.

Here, Mr. Griffith has put forward so little evidence about his connection to Judaism, the role a kosher diet plays in that for him, and why the denial of a kosher diet affected him adversely, that I am persuaded the Tribunal could not find that BC Corrections’ denial of a kosher diet in all of the circumstances constituted an adverse impact related to his religion.

It follows from the above that in the face of all the materials before me, I am persuaded that there is no reasonable prospect that Mr. Griffith could succeed in establishing his complaint.

The complaint is dismissed under s. 27(1)”

Signed

Emily Oher

Tribunal Member

BC Human Rights Commission