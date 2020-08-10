What year was this built?

Ok… what is it?

  1. was the okanagan game farm started by Ed Lacy and 29 other holders.opened sometime around 1967.yes it closed in 1999.

  2. Okanagan Game farm with buffalo by the highway Giraffes inside that would eat out of your hand. A rattlesnake pit a place you could take wild meat to “road kill” to feed the big cats. Was a great place to spend time at, all frowned upon now. I believe it closed in its 30th year 1999. I remember taking the OK Falls cub pack for a learning and fun excursion.

    • The fellow that toured the pack around was Ed they gave them a wiener roast bag of chips and a drink. The Game farm was open to a lot of different groups from children to seniors. Ed had info on every animal that was there.

