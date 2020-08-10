What year was this built?

August 10, 2020, 7:44 am
Ok… what is it?
joan nunweiler says
August 10, 2020 at 3:20 pm
was the okanagan game farm started by Ed Lacy and 29 other holders.opened sometime around 1967.yes it closed in 1999.
Lynne Thompson says
August 10, 2020 at 9:27 am
Okanagan Game farm with buffalo by the highway Giraffes inside that would eat out of your hand. A rattlesnake pit a place you could take wild meat to “road kill” to feed the big cats. Was a great place to spend time at, all frowned upon now. I believe it closed in its 30th year 1999. I remember taking the OK Falls cub pack for a learning and fun excursion.
August 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm
The fellow that toured the pack around was Ed they gave them a wiener roast bag of chips and a drink. The Game farm was open to a lot of different groups from children to seniors. Ed had info on every animal that was there.
Sheryll Matheson says
August 10, 2020 at 8:23 am
It was a zoo. Opened in 1967, closed in 1999. West side of Hwy 97 at Kaleden.
Kevin Tomlin says
August 10, 2020 at 8:18 am
I believe it was opened in 1969 closed in 1999
