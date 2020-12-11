What we offer – lots of detail

Assisted-living, long-term care homes and seniors’ rental buildings:
Vancouver Coastal Health – 13 facilities
* Arbutus Care Centre (second occurrence)
* Banfield Pavilion
* Capilano Care Centre
* Columbus Residence
* Crofton Manor
* German Canadian Benevolent Society Home (second occurrence)
* Little Mountain Place (second occurrence)
* Renfrew Care Centre
* Royal Arch Masonic Home (second occurrence)
* St. Judes Anglican Home
* Three Links Care Centre
* Windermere Care Centre
* Villa Cathay (second occurrence)
Fraser Health – 36 facilities
* Agassiz Seniors Community
* Agecare Harmony Court Care Centre
* Agecare Harmony Court Estates
* Al Hogg Pavilion (second occurrence)
* Amenida Seniors Community
* Amica White Rock (third occurrence)
* Baillie House (second occurrence)
* Belvedere Care Centre
* Bradley Centre
* Care Life Fleetwood (second occurrence)
* Chartwell Langley Gardens (second occurrence)
* Chilliwack Lifestyles
* Courtyard Terrace
* Fellburn Care Centre
* Finnish Manor
* Fleetwood Villa
* Fort Langley Seniors Community
* George Derby Centre (second occurrence)
* Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre
* Harrison Pointe
* Holyrood Manor
* Lakeshore Care Centre
* Langley Gardens
* Laurel Place
* Menno Home
* Morgan Place Care
* Northcrest Care Centre
* Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge
* PICS Assisted Living (third occurrence)
* Queen’s Park Care Centre
* Royal City Manor
* Tabor Home (second occurrence)
* The Harrison at Elim Village (third occurrence)
* The Residence at Clayton Heights
* The Residence in Mission
* White Rock Senior Village (second occurrence)
Northern Health – two facilities
* Gateway Lodge
* North Peace Seniors Housing Society
Interior Health – four facilities
* McKinney Place
* Mountainview Village
* Sun Pointe Village
* Village by the Station (second occurrence)
Island Health – two facilities
* Tsawaayuss-Rainbow Gardens
* Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead
Acute-care facilities:
* Burnaby Hospital
* Langley Memorial Hospital
* Lions Gate Hospital
* Richmond Hospital
* Saanich Peninsula Hospital
* Surrey Memorial Hospital
* West Coast General Hospital
* University Hospital of Northern British Columbia
Leave a Reply