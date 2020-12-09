What happened last night?

Rd 7 at Hwy 97

Time: approx 8 pm

FD cleared at about 10 15 PM

EMS, RCMP and OVFD on scene- no releases from anyone

Story as I got it a vehicle proceeding south at this corner hit pole. That pole on west side of the road pulled a counter balance pole on the east side of road that is shown in photo.

ODN has waited all day for a regular notification of fire department dispatches with no luck

No stories from RCMP as well.

A reporter for a local media company arrested for taking pictures of the scene. The situation did involved alcohol use. But the reporter was not stopped while driving, had parked well away from the accident scene.

90 days of NO coverage of fires and accidents for ODN readers.

BTW no comments will be printed on ODN with regard to this matter.