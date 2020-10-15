What do we miss? – the Covid interruption

,

In March we were told a Pandemic was coming. It did.

Passenger ships headed home. AirMilERS were flying home fast.

Life changed  – for this year called 2020

I will write extensively about what we all miss – but thought readers should have the first kick at the can.

Try to be original and just not copy what others have stated

ODN will try to complete a list of things you and I miss – let us start

  1. Fall Art Show and Sale

 

Comments

  5. Travel , stuck in USA due to Safety Precaution for my homeland Canada , don’t take our great Country for granted.

    Reply

  8. Where to start..the return of the “Snowbirds” and waiting for the signs depicting community yard sales. The treasures..socializing seeing friends you haven’t seen since last season, hearing about the trips….A person could spend Saturday morning and a couple of dollars. So I missed my weekend saleing trips….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*