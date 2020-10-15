What do we miss? – the Covid interruption

In March we were told a Pandemic was coming. It did.
Passenger ships headed home. AirMilERS were flying home fast.
Life changed – for this year called 2020
I will write extensively about what we all miss – but thought readers should have the first kick at the can.
Try to be original and just not copy what others have stated
ODN will try to complete a list of things you and I miss – let us start
- Fall Art Show and Sale
Comments
Judy Schweitzer says
Festival of the Grape
Lia Pinske says
Remembrance Day Services
Hugs in Church
Al Coates says
Wine Country Racing Assoc. five drag races at Osoyoos Airport.
Judy Arbeau says
Having the freedom to cross the border and Venables Theater.
John Hack says
Travel , stuck in USA due to Safety Precaution for my homeland Canada , don’t take our great Country for granted.
Alida St Amand says
Music in the Park
Sheryll Matheson says
Music in the Park
Festival of the Grape
Lynnethompson says
Where to start..the return of the “Snowbirds” and waiting for the signs depicting community yard sales. The treasures..socializing seeing friends you haven’t seen since last season, hearing about the trips….A person could spend Saturday morning and a couple of dollars. So I missed my weekend saleing trips….
Carolyn Tipler says
Annual Craft Fair which is organised by Klaudia and Jenn not sure of its correct title.
Klaudia Deschenes says
Oliver Arts and Craft Show ….
Stan Marshall says
Casual conversations not defensive ones
Phyllis Whitten says
Joining in fellowship and worship in a church building.
Fiona Wood says
Missed – Desert Valley Hospice “Hootenanny”.
Dawn Landault says
Giving friends a j
Hug