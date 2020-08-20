What caused 2000 hectare fire at Penticton?



Cause: Under Investigation

Fire Origin and Cause Specialists are conducting an investigation.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team has arrived and will be transitioning into place by end of day today.

Recent fires in the area attributed quickly to lightening strikes – but NOT this one.

What cause the fire? What caused the total destruction of one home at Heritage Hills?

We may never know.

No injuries, no death, one structure affected and a dangerous fire still growing in size.

Now at 2000 hectares.

Resources

• 84 firefighters

• 10 helicopters

84 firefighters are working on site today with the Penticton Fire Department and structure protection personnel.

20 additional firefighters are en route and will arrive this afternoon. Ground personnel will be supported by….

10 helicopters and four water tenders throughout the day today. The fire was fairly quiet overnight and mostly burning rank 1 (smoldering ground fire). Overnight crews made good progress protecting values in the area.

Today, crews are looking to find safe access to the north end of the fire if visibility improves.

They made great progress yesterday and continued work on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection and in some cases using small scale hand ignitions to remove pockets of unburnt fuel.