Wharf planned for Rotary Beach

The South Okanagan Sportsman’s Association recently wrote Town Council to update councillors on a plan to build an accessible wharf at Rotary Beach. That letter to be forwarded to the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society which has similar plans.

ODN asked SOSA to elaborate.

“I have not asked for a commitment for money from Parks and Rec or the Town of Oliver. Parks and Rec, nor the Town will offer any funds at this point. I realize money for Parks and Rec as well is very tight right now, especially with the large bills coming down the line for rink repairs etc.

You are correct, the Parks and Rec Society has a master plan for many of the parks in Oliver. One of the asset improvements that has been proposed in that comprehensive plan for Rotary Beach is a dock in the same location the dock existed many years ago. This location is the rocky boulder bottom shoreline closer to the washrooms (North West Beach).

In our preliminary discussions, it has been determined that this would most likely still be the best location as it is the only part of the beach that does not have low shore sand beach front.

I have been and will be working closely with Carol Sheridan at Parks and Rec in regards to the outreach that is required for public consultation to make this project a success.

Once we have a concrete plan to work off of after the engagement process, we will be able to establish a budget for fundraising. SOSA will be heavily involved in the design and build taking into consideration stakeholder feedback.

SOSA will not be handling any of the monies for the dock. SOSA will raise monies for the Parks and Rec Society as they are the beneficial owner of the Rotary Park. As a result, I also predict that Parks and Rec will be a benefactor of very specific outdoor and accessibility grants for this project.

SOSA will be providing and hosting fundraising initiatives, volunteer opportunities and may also be writing many of the grant applications required to make this project a success. I expect that the project will take approximately 2 years from today to come to be completed.”

Matt Lewis – SOSA