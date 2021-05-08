West arm of the river + Fred Hack

What do you remember?

ODN is in the middle of the muddle on a high water table in the River Rd, Horsetail Rd, Island Rd and Island Way area – north of Oliver.

Local area resident Terry Schafer is concerned about flooding in a “fire season” year – not a flooding one.

The Ministry that is charged with water is the “environment” part of Forests Lands Resources and other things called affectionately as ” FLIN ROD ”

The picture – the first in a series taken on the land that Fred Hack obtained after the war and now is segregated into many holdings north of Hwy 97 on the River Road side.