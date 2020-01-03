Well known SO citizen passes at age 60

Tom Styffe, who chaired the Okanagan College board of governors for six years has died.

The Okanagan Falls resident was 60.

During Styffe’s time as chair, the college introduced a sustainable construction management technology program in Penticton.

In addition to chairing the board from 2009-2015, Styffe was an alternate director for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Styffe, was an experienced construction project management professional who spent more than three decades working in the industry. His work included projects ranging from the $25-million New Westminster campus of Douglas College to schools, hospitals, commercial projects and more than 1,000 units of residential construction.

Styffe joined the Okanagan College Board in 2010 and served two years as Vice Chair. He served his three terms as an Alternate Director for Area D’s Tom Siddon and has been active in municipal and provincial politics, including serving as a councillor for Logan Lake.

Source: with files from Penticton Herald