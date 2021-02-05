Week’s end report on Covid

“Today, we are reporting 471 new cases, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 69,716 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 4,423 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 253 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Currently, 6,886 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 62,567 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since we last reported, we have had 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 208 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 28 in the Island Health region, 56 in the Interior Health region, 71 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“To date, 149,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 10,366 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

“There have been six new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,246 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“We have no new health-care facility outbreaks.

“Today, we shared the latest COVID-19 modelling data. There are some encouraging signs that the efforts of people throughout our province are working. By spending less time with others, by staying local and using our layers of protection, we are flattening our curve.

“We want to protect the progress we have made since the start the year and not throw away our success.

“To do this, we need to buy ourselves some time – time to get our immunization program back up to speed as vaccine supply is restored and scaled up, and time to understand whether and how the variants of concern will affect transmission in our communities. This understanding will allow us to respond to any surge in the variants of concern quickly, and we need only look around us to see how severe the impact can be if infections with these variants take off.