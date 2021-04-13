Weekend Covid report

“Today, we are reporting on three periods. From April 9 to 10, we had 1,283 new cases. From April 10 to 11, we had 1,036 new cases and in the last 24-hours, we had a further 970 new cases.

“This results in a total of 3,289 new cases, for a total of 112,829 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 9,937 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 15,985 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 101,216 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the active cases, 368 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 121 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had 741 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,957 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 167 in the Island Health region, 299 in the Interior Health region, 125 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There have been 18 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,513 deaths in British Columbia.

“In B.C., 1,112,101 of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 87,744 of which are second doses.