Weather Alert – Bundle up this week

2:09 PM PST Saturday 06 February 2021

Special weather statement

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

North Okanagan – including Vernon

South Okanagan – including Penticton

Turning cold with Arctic air moving throughout BC

Following a relatively mild first half of winter, a transition to much colder conditions will begin throughout BC. Cold Arctic air is currently pushing southwards across the BC Interior, and towards the BC coast through the remainder of the weekend. The cold air will be in place throughout the province by Monday, and persist for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.