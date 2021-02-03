We pose a question

Council Seeks Public Input

Oliver Town Council met on February 1, 2021 to continue discussion regarding the 2021 Capital Budget. As presented the budget shows a shortfall of $155,000 to complete all planned work this year.

Included in the budget is $1.5 million to finish Station Street north to the Legion at Veterans Avenue.

This improvement is hoped to support future development of Station Street and a planned public plaza in the area. As well, there are other road improvements planned on School Avenue and Okanagan.

Council is considering borrowing up to $1.5 million to complete the projects in the budget.

a. Some councillors favour the borrowing the funds and moving forward on Station Street.

b. Some councillors favour holding off until developers come forward with projects for Station Street.

Council is seeking public input on which direction the town should take.

See Poll to the right