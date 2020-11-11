Do they help to conserve water use?
What is the cost – each year to fix, replace, etc.
Okay lets get to the politics of it.
Mayor Martin Johansen said at a budget meeting Tuesday…… can we talk about this – I do not have a firm thought or a questions….. but….
And that generated a lot of discussion with the 7 members of Oliver Town Council including its two water councillors.
- do we have an agreement with the province to have meters based on all water twinning projects ten years ago.
- we need an answer to our legal obligations
- we need a report – cost analysis of having meters or not
- many municipalities operate on a flat tax
- what about people who designed their landscaping to NOT over water
- is it fair to go back in time …when water was almost free
- are their other ways of limiting water usage without meters
Water Councillor Rick Machial says the Town is paying at least $130, 000 each year for this program of replacing malfunctioning meters and has at least one employee reading meters and fixing them.
Is that value for what you get?
Is this efficacious? ( value for a $ invested vs the cost over time )
Lee Ann Wilson says
Correct me if I’m wrong… I understand we pay monthly rent on water meters on top of a minimum monthly charge for water usage. A meter that I wish I never had. Since water meter installation it’s been an ongoing disgrace to watch our boulevard trees destroyed by lack of nutrition..not to mention many yards in alarming dryness… I had to complain to a local Rental company due to a distressing fire hazard next door to me.. Fearing evergreens, trees, shrubs and lawn being neglected during our hottest month and my garage being used to divide our properties. Just a spark would have set it off. Needless to say nothing was done to rectify the matter. The Town seems to want to beautify our Main (a continuing saga) but neglects to do a walk about our Town to see what’s dying.
lorraine bennest says
In Summerland there seems to be a distinct difference between agricultural meters which work and have told us that the vast majority of farmers irrigate well within their allocation and domestic meters which seem to have problems after 10 years or so. We are in the process of replacing domestic meters. $3M approximately – rather painful financially and for what benefit?
We are gradually losing our urban forest as people realize that every litre of water costs them money.
Other people pave their yards.
Be very careful how you go down this path……..
