Water meters ?

Are they a good thing?

Do they help to conserve water use?

What is the cost – each year to fix, replace, etc.

Okay lets get to the politics of it.

Mayor Martin Johansen said at a budget meeting Tuesday…… can we talk about this – I do not have a firm thought or a questions….. but….

And that generated a lot of discussion with the 7 members of Oliver Town Council including its two water councillors.

do we have an agreement with the province to have meters based on all water twinning projects ten years ago. we need an answer to our legal obligations we need a report – cost analysis of having meters or not many municipalities operate on a flat tax what about people who designed their landscaping to NOT over water is it fair to go back in time …when water was almost free are their other ways of limiting water usage without meters

Water Councillor Rick Machial says the Town is paying at least $130, 000 each year for this program of replacing malfunctioning meters and has at least one employee reading meters and fixing them.

Is that value for what you get?

Is this efficacious? ( value for a $ invested vs the cost over time )