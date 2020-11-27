Water board will analyze control of Okanagan Lake water – in spring

Flood Resilience Projects

As an outcome of the OBWB’s discussions at the November board meeting, I have now secured a contract with the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, titled: Gap Analysis and Recommendations of studies needed to update the Okanagan Lake Regulation System and its Operating Plan. This is the first step in the process to lay the groundwork for a review and potential revision to how the lake is managed. The province is funding the gap analysis, and the OBWB will manage the contract. The report is expected to be competed in March 2021, and it will lay out a plan of study on what is needed for the review.

It’s likely that a number of technical studies, risk assessments, and modeling will be needed. This

should help assess how lake operation changes will affect flood and drought risk, their respective

economic impacts, as well as potential impacts to fisheries if changes are made or conversely, if the

existing guidelines remain in place. We anticipate that there will need to be extensive collaboration

with Okanagan Nation, and consultation with different sectors.

As discussed last month, we will be working with the Okanagan local governments to raise the

awareness of this issue within the provincial government, and the need for ongoing funding to do the

work. The task of reviewing the lake operations and making changes is a provincial responsibility, but

there is much that the OBWB and our local partners can do to assist. I will be presenting again to the

RDCO board on December 7th, and collecting letters of support from local governments throughout the

valley.

Source: Report of Anna Warwick Sears OBWB CAO

Okanagan Basin Water Board