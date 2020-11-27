Water board will analyze control of Okanagan Lake water – in spring

Flood Resilience Projects
As an outcome of the OBWB’s discussions at the November board meeting, I have now secured a contract with the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, titled: Gap Analysis and Recommendations of studies needed to update the Okanagan Lake Regulation System and its Operating Plan. This is the first step in the process to lay the groundwork for a review and potential revision to how the lake is managed. The province is funding the gap analysis, and the OBWB will manage the contract. The report is expected to be competed in March 2021, and it will lay out a plan of study on what is needed for the review.
It’s likely that a number of technical studies, risk assessments, and modeling will be needed. This
should help assess how lake operation changes will affect flood and drought risk, their respective
economic impacts, as well as potential impacts to fisheries if changes are made or conversely, if the
existing guidelines remain in place. We anticipate that there will need to be extensive collaboration
with Okanagan Nation, and consultation with different sectors.
As discussed last month, we will be working with the Okanagan local governments to raise the
awareness of this issue within the provincial government, and the need for ongoing funding to do the
work. The task of reviewing the lake operations and making changes is a provincial responsibility, but
there is much that the OBWB and our local partners can do to assist. I will be presenting again to the
RDCO board on December 7th, and collecting letters of support from local governments throughout the
valley.
Source: Report of Anna Warwick Sears OBWB CAO
Okanagan Basin Water Board
Leave a Reply