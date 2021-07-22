Was a structure lost in fires?

ALL fire officials say NO structure affected.

ODN reached out to OVFD Chief Bob Graham – who said he was not aware of a structure loss but that trailers and cabins not with the FIRE Protection District may have been damaged and that his members would not go beyond until directed to do so.

Oliver FD has been station on Nk Mip Rd at Spud Allen Rd in the old village

Osoyoos FD has been protecting homes, resorts, campsites south Tower Rd including the “Cottages:

***

From Rae Hall

I’m listening to Global News, and reading all papers and anything that keeps me informed. However I hear on the TV that at this time no buildings have been lost. Unfortunately that is not true. Me and my spouse have lost our home. Our home that he built and everything we had . Everything on our little piece of the pie we had because we worked hard for our belongings. Our home was a work in progress. It may have not looked the best or ideal but it was our home.

We lived a very simple life and never bothered anyone. I thank God my spouse and l are ok and I pray and hope that everyone who is threatened with this fire are able to stay in their homes. I’m angry at the careless , thoughtless action by the person or persons that started the fire. I say damn you to H**L and bless the ones at risk to be strong. You may have knocked us down but we got up and we and all others will overcome and will not let a fire take what people have worked for. Their homes will remain intact. You may have destroyed ours but you won’t take anything else. God bless all and those who are valiantly working to get fire contained and extinguished.

To all who are doing what ever it takes to keep what they worked hard to have – God Bless to you all.