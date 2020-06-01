Warm rain in forecast – river and stream watch !!

Special weather statement in effect for:

South Okanagan – including Penticton

Strong thunderstorms late Saturday followed by significant rainfall on Sunday.

A significant change in the weather will arrive on Saturday as a low pressure system enters B.C. from Washington State. Ahead of the low Saturday afternoon, atmospheric conditions are potentially conducive to strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and very strong wind gusts. Heavy rain may accompany these storms.

Widespread rainfall will accompany the low pressure system Saturday night and Sunday which may strain local rivers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation as the weekend approaches.

For more information on river flow forecasts, and flood warning and advisories, please visit the BC River Forecast Centre website.