Voting to begin June 9th on Penticton Council by-election

The City of Penticton is holding a by-election on the third Saturday of June to fill one (1) vacancy for the position of Councillor

and to ask the following Community Opinion Question:

Do you support the City selecting a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years in order to fund the improvements and provide marina services at Skaha Lake Park?

YES or NO

Advance voting for the 2021 Local Government By-Election will take place between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on the following dates at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 273 Power Street:

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

General voting day is Saturday, June 19, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 273 Power Street or

at the Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 2965 South Main Street

ODN is aware of two persons interested in the job of Councillor – expect a big announcement on Tuesday and you will see it here on Oliver Daily News – connecting news and opinion from Oroville to Summerland.