Vines? Fruit trees? – How cold is too cold….?

Canada Weather (Environment Canada) was predicting a Tuesday temperature of minus 26 Celsius.

I was raised as a teen on an orchard but profess no knowledge about root stock, buds, or damage to wood during a deep freeze.

So two things

I consulted a long standing orchardist and packinghouse operator

ODN wants this story to generate some interest from ALL farmers, orchardists and vineyard owners in the South Okanagan.

Research and historical records most likely hide inside the “dark” web or in files at BCTF or the Research Station at Summerland… I just do not know.

Here is the scoop – if temperatures in the next couple of nights dips to minus 28 Celsius or a larger number there could be serious damage to all wood stock – meaning

buds, vine, trees, and roots.

Most orchardist will cross their fingers and hope the temperature stays in the -15 to minus 20 range with limited wind.

Wait to hear the fans, the wind machines. In my day – fruit growers would burn hot pots in the orchards in a vain attempt to warm things up.

Couple of questions?

Are you worried?

What can you do and will you do it?

What do you know that will expand this story beyond my memories of orchard life in the 50’s