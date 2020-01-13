Vines? Fruit trees? – How cold is too cold….?

***
Canada Weather (Environment Canada) was predicting a Tuesday temperature of minus 26 Celsius.
I was raised as a teen on an orchard but profess no knowledge about root stock, buds, or damage to wood during a deep freeze.
So two things
I consulted a long standing orchardist and packinghouse operator
ODN wants this story to generate some interest from ALL farmers, orchardists and vineyard owners in the South Okanagan.
Research and historical records most likely hide inside the “dark” web or in files at BCTF or the Research Station at Summerland… I just do not know.
Here is the scoop – if temperatures in the next couple of nights dips to minus 28 Celsius or a larger number there could be serious damage to all wood stock – meaning
buds, vine, trees, and roots.
Most orchardist will cross their fingers and hope the temperature stays in the -15 to minus 20 range with limited wind.
Wait to hear the fans, the wind machines. In my day – fruit growers would burn hot pots in the orchards in a vain attempt to warm things up.
Couple of questions?
Are you worried?
What can you do and will you do it?
What do you know that will expand this story beyond my memories of orchard life in the 50’s
Comments
Bill Eggert says
As a farmer I’ve learned to worry about the things I can change. The weather (and the climate) fit the bill.
In my experience grapes and peaches are the most susceptible to cold temps. Peaches are a touch more hardy than grapes, but not much.
There are many variables that determine killing temperatures. The actual cultivar involved, the stage of dormancy the plant is in, the amount of time after harvest the vines had to build up carbohydrate reserves, the length of the cold period, and the circumstances leading up to the cold weather.
PARC (Pacific Agriculture Research Centre) puts out a guide monthly showing temperatures at which the primary bud in various cultivars in various locations will be killed. At the moment the bud mortality temperature varies from -19 to -25 depending on location and cultivar.
What makes this event troublesome is the fact that it happened so fast. From +2 to -15 at my place. This could be a major factor.
Hope this helps